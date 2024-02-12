JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Target Price to $21.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE CMP opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $853.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -41.10%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

