JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $94.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,014,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after acquiring an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $69,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

