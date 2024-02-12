JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$94.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.08.

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$2.05 on Monday, reaching C$80.55. 355,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,942. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$85.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.30. The company has a market cap of C$43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

