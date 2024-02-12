JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $44.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.30.

NYSE:BAX opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,537 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

