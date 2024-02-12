JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $15.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.
Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.67.
Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 3.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
