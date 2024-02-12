JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.11.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $122.80 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

