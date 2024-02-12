JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $45.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.79.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after buying an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

