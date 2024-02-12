JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $337.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $337.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.33.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $273.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

