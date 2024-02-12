JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $90.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of NET opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,002,489.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 889,020 shares of company stock worth $68,637,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

