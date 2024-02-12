Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Gap Down to $89.61

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.61, but opened at $87.80. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 8,248 shares trading hands.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.
