Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,700 shares, an increase of 1,690.6% from the January 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Jin Medical International Stock Down 2.1 %

Jin Medical International stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. 194,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,587. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. Jin Medical International has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

