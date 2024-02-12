Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,155 ($14.48) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTG. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($13.19) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.78).
In related news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE acquired 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 960 ($12.03) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($336.97). 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.
