James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.82

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 31,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

