Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.92.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average of $158.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

