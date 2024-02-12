iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

