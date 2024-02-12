iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Raised by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.48. 429,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,661. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $134.99. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

