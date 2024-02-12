iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 102,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 119,371 shares.The stock last traded at $51.03 and had previously closed at $51.01.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.