iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Raised by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $33,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,466,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,475,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.38. 20,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,502. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.