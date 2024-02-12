iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,650,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.65. 1,039,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $82.39.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.