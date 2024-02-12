iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $39,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.56. 22,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,679. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $117.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

