iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.25

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.25 and last traded at $117.22, with a volume of 80698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.