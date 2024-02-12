iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.81

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.81 and last traded at $109.70, with a volume of 161332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,520,000 after buying an additional 369,356 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

