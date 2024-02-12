iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.00. 1,018,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,260. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $330.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

