iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock remained flat at $275.84 on Monday. 318,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,052. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $277.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

