iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.97

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 382336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 108,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

