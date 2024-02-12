iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.87

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 229518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.