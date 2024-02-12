iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Position Increased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,830 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $26,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,516,000 after buying an additional 5,334,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,712,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,925,000 after acquiring an additional 432,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,219,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,620 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $56.19. 753,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $56.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

