iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after buying an additional 207,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,245,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,537,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,114,000 after buying an additional 221,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,372,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

