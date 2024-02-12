iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.91

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.91 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 3934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $583.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
