iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.64

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.64 and last traded at $85.62, with a volume of 217946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

