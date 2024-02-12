iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $113.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

