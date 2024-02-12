iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.90

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.90 and last traded at $113.84, with a volume of 129981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.55.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

