iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.90

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.90 and last traded at $113.84, with a volume of 129981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.55.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
