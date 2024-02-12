iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,287,000 after buying an additional 96,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

