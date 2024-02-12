iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.9% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $505.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,897. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $505.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.13 and its 200-day moving average is $455.25. The company has a market capitalization of $390.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.