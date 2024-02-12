iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.11. 6,378,554 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

