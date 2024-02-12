iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.28

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.27, with a volume of 138473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

