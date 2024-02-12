iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in January

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ISHG opened at $70.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $72.50.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1309 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).
