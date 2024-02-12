IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $102.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

