IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,887 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Onsemi by 231.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Onsemi during the second quarter valued at $230,278,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Summit Insights cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Profile



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

