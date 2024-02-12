IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 387,350 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,350 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for 2.6% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after buying an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

