IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,420 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,633,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

