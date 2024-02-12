IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the period. Embraer makes up about 6.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Embraer worth $27,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
ERJ stock remained flat at $18.11 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 333,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
