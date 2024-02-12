IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.08. The stock had a trading volume of 70,120,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,570,359. The stock has a market cap of $599.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

