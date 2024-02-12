IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,740,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,740,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $365,653,525. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,647. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.61. The company has a market capitalization of $278.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $295.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.