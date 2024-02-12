IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.16. 24,843,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,682,234. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

