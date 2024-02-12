IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 96,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 384.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QID traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.40. 9,579,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,919,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

