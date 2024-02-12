IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $559.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,447. The company has a market capitalization of $242.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

