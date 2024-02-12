IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $458.52. 613,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $429.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $430.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

