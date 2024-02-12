IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

DE stock traded up $9.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $391.20. The stock had a trading volume of 850,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,921. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

