IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.5 %

MELI traded down $7.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,734.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,800.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,643.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,438.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

